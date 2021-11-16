Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 9,576 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,998 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after purchasing an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after acquiring an additional 370,033 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516,502 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $724,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.07.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $40.47. 32,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.674 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

