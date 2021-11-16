Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,108 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,122,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,274,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,477,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,118,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,192,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 119,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,510,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. The stock has a market cap of $274.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

