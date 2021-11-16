CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 236.69% and a negative return on equity of 56.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

