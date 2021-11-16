Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 559.44%. The firm had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CSPR traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 7,439,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,561. The stock has a market cap of $275.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSPR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Casper Sleep by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

