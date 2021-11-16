Casper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $111.53 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $392.34 million and approximately $111.53 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00068018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.51 or 0.00093817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,887.71 or 0.99420477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,195.43 or 0.06964888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,478,591,644 coins and its circulating supply is 2,529,081,978 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

