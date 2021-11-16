Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Hits $17,607.10

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $17,607.10 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.56 or 0.00332433 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011947 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00008934 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006156 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013373 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

