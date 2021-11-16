Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $7.30 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.76 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.62.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $57,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $76,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip H. Coelho sold 9,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $52,808.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,885. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.