Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Stake Lessened by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 15.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,197 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 8.7% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CVCO opened at $290.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.09. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.85 and a 52 week high of $297.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Cavco Industries Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

