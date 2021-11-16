CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 47,597 shares.The stock last traded at $29.92 and had previously closed at $30.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $734.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 30.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBTX, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CBTX by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CBTX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CBTX by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after buying an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CBTX by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

