CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$82.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CCL.B. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a buy rating and issued a C$82.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$80.25.

Shares of TSE:CCL.B opened at C$66.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 20.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$68.63 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.29. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.12 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28.

In other CCL Industries news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,174,399.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

