CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CEOS traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 188,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. CeCors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
About CeCors
