CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CEOS traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.06. 188,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. CeCors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

