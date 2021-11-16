CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target Increased to C$2.85 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CESDF. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions to a buy rating and set a C$2.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.07.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.1533 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

