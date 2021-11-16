CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €141.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWC. Baader Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ETR:CWC opened at €129.80 ($152.71) on Friday. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €86.70 ($102.00) and a one year high of €138.40 ($162.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $937.61 million and a PE ratio of 21.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €121.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €126.25.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and commercial online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photographic prints, posters and wall art, calendars, greeting cards, mobile phone cases, and various photo gift items.

