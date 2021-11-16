Chardan Capital Lowers Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Price Target to $11.00

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -0.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kaleido Biosciences by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

