Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $409.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $354.00 to $409.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRL. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $384.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $418.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $224.06 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

