Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,452 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,011.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 53.95%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.