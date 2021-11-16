Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 472 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.02% of Standex International worth $11,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SXI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Standex International by 2,325.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Standex International by 6,525.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 3,345 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $395,546.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 950 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,893. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $116.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.01. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.39 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.41 million. Standex International had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Standex International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.89%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

