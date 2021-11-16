Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,583 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after buying an additional 17,405 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in American Woodmark during the second quarter valued at $1,773,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 23.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 6,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMWD opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $64.08 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.45.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). American Woodmark had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

