Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of NMI worth $13,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 1,657.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

