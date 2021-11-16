Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 106,983 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,565 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,983 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of ADT worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADT. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,236,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in ADT by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,253,682 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $186,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654,888 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in ADT by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $73,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in ADT during the 1st quarter worth about $19,937,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ADT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,731 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADT alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ADT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

ADT stock opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. ADT Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is currently -29.17%.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.