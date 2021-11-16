Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 252,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $12,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after buying an additional 398,283 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 37,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

