Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,088,329 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 194,315 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $12,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in U.S. Silica by 120.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,745,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,684 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,431.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,610,000 after buying an additional 578,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 20.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,215,357 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 536,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 404,533 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

NYSE SLCA opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $767.34 million, a PE ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 3.27.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.