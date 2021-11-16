Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,908 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,908 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.11% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2,527.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

DFIN opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $52.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DFIN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.