Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWBHF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. 865,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,242. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.97.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

