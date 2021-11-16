Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWBHF. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.80 to $3.45 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWBHF traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 865,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.97. Charlotte’s Web has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc engages in the production and distribution of hemp-based, cannabinoid wellness products. It offers human ingestible products such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies, topicals, and pet products. It also markets powdered supplements, beverage, food, beauty, sport, professional and over-the-counter wellness.

