Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.10. 235,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,139. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.47 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$841.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -73.71%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

