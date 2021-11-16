Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.
Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$8.10. 235,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,139. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$4.47 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$841.73 million and a P/E ratio of -9.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
