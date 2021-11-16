Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $9.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.33 million, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

