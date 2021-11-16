Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 8.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $236.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day moving average is $241.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.41 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

