Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 132 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,493,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,689 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,062,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,814,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,979,000 after purchasing an additional 604,234 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,548.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 598,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after purchasing an additional 590,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 564,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,583,000 after buying an additional 537,078 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $85.73 and a one year high of $107.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.