China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 758.2% from the October 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 403,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSUAY opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 9.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSUAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About China Shenhua Energy

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's Coal segment produces coal from surface and underground mines; and sells coal to power plants, metallurgical and coal chemical producers, and provincial/regional electric grid companies.

