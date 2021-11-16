Chromia (CHR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $483.61 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. Over the last week, Chromia has traded 37.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $483.61 million and approximately $347.12 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.67 or 0.00220300 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00010546 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

