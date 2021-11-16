CIBC Trims Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Target Price to C$272.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYD. Desjardins cut shares of Boyd Group Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$281.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised shares of Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$256.85.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$212.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a PE ratio of 99.95. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$201.92 and a twelve month high of C$267.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$242.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$233.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

