Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Jeffrey Stein purchased 40,000 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,800.00.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%. Analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 134,632 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 225.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 110,455 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Aegis lowered their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, WBB Securities raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

