Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Receives $126.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CINF. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.88. 9,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,368. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $127.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,935,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 317,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after acquiring an additional 290,957 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 270,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 264,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

