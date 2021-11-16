Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,664,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,060,084,000 after acquiring an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,344,630,000 after buying an additional 290,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,282,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,756,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,493,000 after buying an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,141,000 after buying an additional 200,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

CINF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

