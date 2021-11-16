Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $11.37 on Monday. Cineplex has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

