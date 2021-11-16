Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 83.17 ($1.09).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CINE stock opened at GBX 64.74 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 39.60 ($0.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 140.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £888.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.74.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

