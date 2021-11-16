CION Invt (NYSE:CION) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CION Invt stock remained flat at $$12.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,489. CION Invt has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CION Invt in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

