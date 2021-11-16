Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 29,795 Shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II (NASDAQ:RACB) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 926,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Research Alliance Corp. II worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,050,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,712,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Research Alliance Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RACB opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. Research Alliance Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Research Alliance Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

