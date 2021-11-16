City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $18.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in City Office REIT by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,075,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,066,000 after purchasing an additional 112,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in City Office REIT by 4,604.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,916,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

