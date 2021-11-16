Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $67.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clear Secure updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Clear Secure stock opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53. Clear Secure has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $65.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clear Secure stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 906,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,265,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.63% of Clear Secure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Clear Secure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

