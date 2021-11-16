Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Roger G. Harding Sells 10,500 Shares

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $738,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $66.10 on Tuesday. Clearfield, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.41 million, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Clearfield had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLFD shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Clearfield by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clearfield by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 31,287 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

