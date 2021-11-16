CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,021 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,819,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,459 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,491,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,716,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,687,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,716,000 after buying an additional 81,643 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,803,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,215,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after buying an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CNO stock opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.36.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

