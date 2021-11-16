Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Sets New 1-Year High at $520.83

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $520.83 and last traded at $520.83, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $512.01.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $406.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COKE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter worth about $13,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,286,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

