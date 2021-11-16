Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at Desjardins

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGEAF. CIBC dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of CGEAF traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.49. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $98.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.54.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

