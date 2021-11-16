Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.83 on December 3rd

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.83 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend payment by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 299.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 310.3%.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $78.59 on Tuesday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 157.18 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

In other news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,750 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $125,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $341,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,970 shares of company stock worth $656,590. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cogent Communications stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Cogent Communications worth $13,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

