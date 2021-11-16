Colliers Securities Comments on Senseonics Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Senseonics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Shares of Senseonics stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.49.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SENS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,365,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,553,000. 29.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

