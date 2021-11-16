Colony Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,763,000 after buying an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,581,000 after buying an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $120,733,000. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $361.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $292.20 and a 1 year high of $365.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $350.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

