Colony Group LLC Buys 1,278 Shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMLC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $104,306,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,860 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4,747,875.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 949,575 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,271,000 after purchasing an additional 923,437 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 157.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,478,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,388,000 after purchasing an additional 903,473 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

