Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 121,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,860,000 after acquiring an additional 89,363 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 332.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 73,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 60,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.26.

